Posters displayed in Jaffna against Vijayakala

July 9, 2018   05:41 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Posters on the theme of questioning the purpose of former State Minister of Child Affairs Vijayakala Maheswaran’s ministerial post have been displayed around in several areas surrounding Jaffna town.

The said posters read: “Minister who saved the criminals of the girl, Vidya’s murder; the person who sold her Ministerial post for Rs 500 million; why does she need the Ministerial post?”

At the end of the poster it is mentioned that the poster was done by ‘the future generation’.

This was in regard to her resignation from her Ministerial post following a controversial remark made at a state event.

