Bribery Commission received 1398 complaints this year

According to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), 1398 complaints of bribery and corruption allegations have been received by the commission during this year.

The Bribery Commission has already commenced investigations on 908 complaints, said Director of Investigation Division of CIABOC SSP Priyantha Chandrasiri.

During the last year, 2768 complaints of bribery and corruption allegations has been received by the Bribery Commission, further mentioned the Director.