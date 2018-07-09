Case against Mahindananda taken up before a new Judge

The case against Joint Opposition MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage was taken up before the High Court Judge Sampath Abeykoon today (09).

The Court of Appeal had previously ordered to take up the case before a judge bench without Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga.

Accordingly, the case called again before the Colombo High Court Judge A.A.R. Heiyanthuduwa and was directed to Colombo High Court Judge Wikum Kaluarachchi for further hearing.

However, as the High Court Judge Wikum Kaluarachchi had declined to hear the case, High Court Judge Sampath Abeykoon was assigned for the case hearing.

When the case was taken up before the High Court Judge Sampath Abeykoon today, it was then postponed to July 17.

The case was filed by the Attorney General against the MP under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, for allegedly purchasing a house worth Rs 27 million in Kinsey road in Colombo, using illegally earned money.