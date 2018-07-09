Person nabbed at BIA with over Rs 2.7 mn worth foreign currency

July 9, 2018   11:25 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Customs officials have apprehended a person at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle out foreign currency.

The stock of foreign currency found on the suspect is worth over Rs 2.7 million, according to the Customs.

The arrest has been made on the information received from the Airport Aviation Security Staff.

The arrested suspect is revealed to be a 58 year old Sri Lankan living near Grandpass, Colombo.

The customs have seized 9000 Euros, 4433 US Dollars and 1750 Sterling Pounds from the suspect.

