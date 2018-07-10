Government Service Executive Officers to launch token strike tomorrow

Government Service Executive Officers have decided to launch a one-day token strike tomorrow (11).

All Island Service Executive Officers’ Joint Committee Chairman Dr. Nimal Karunasiri stated that the salary disparity in the public service due to the increase of salary only in the legal field is the reason for this strike.

Executive officers of 19 government institutes will engage in this strike, he said.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has also decided to launch a strike next week based on salary disparities.

GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said that, if the President refuses a discussion on this matter, they will launch the strike.