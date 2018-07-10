President’s former Chief of Staff H.I.K. Mahanama and former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC), P. Dissanayake who were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 million has been further remanded until 13th July.

When the case was taken up today (10), the attorney representing the defendants mentioned that they will be applying for a new bail plea.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake responded that since he had already rejected bail, the new bail plea will have to be made at a higher court.

However, the attorneys stated that they wish to apply for bail based on new facts.

Accordingly, the magistrate further remanded the suspects till 13th July and ordered the bail plea to be produced on that date.



The suspects were arrested by the Bribery Commission for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 20 million from an Indian businessman in order to transfer the machinery equipment belonging to the Kantale Sugar Factory.

They have initially requested a bribe of Rs 540 million and later reduced the amount to Rs 100 million. The suspects were arrested while accepting an initial payment of Rs 20 million from that.