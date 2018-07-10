Gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph to be expected

Gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph to be expected

July 10, 2018   10:50 am

-

The possibility of increase in wind speed to a certain extent is still high over the Island and surrounding sea areas, states Meteorological Department.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North Western and Southern provinces. Light showers may occur in North Central province.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Northern, North Central, Uva and North-Western provinces and in Matale, Trincomalee, Ampara and Hambanthota districts.


SEA AREAS:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Pottuvil to Batticaloa can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-65kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories