Gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph to be expected

The possibility of increase in wind speed to a certain extent is still high over the Island and surrounding sea areas, states Meteorological Department.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North Western and Southern provinces. Light showers may occur in North Central province.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph can be expected over the island, particularly in Northern, North Central, Uva and North-Western provinces and in Matale, Trincomalee, Ampara and Hambanthota districts.



SEA AREAS:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Pottuvil to Batticaloa can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-65kmph at times.

Other sea areas can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.