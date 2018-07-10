Several police units to investigate Jampettah and Pettah shootings

Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara says that investigations regarding the Jampettah and Pettah shooting incidents have been commenced under several police units.

On the 8th of July, a married couple was killed off in a shooting incident which occurred on the Jampettah Street.

Subsequently, a Colombo Municipal Councilor was also killed yesterday (09) in another shooting incident on Sea Street in Pettah.

Preliminary investigations carried out by the police have revealed that these murders were results of long-term disputes, says Police Media Spokesman.

The deceased Colombo Municipal Councilor had previously been arrested twice over the possession of Cannabis, said SP Ruwan Gunasekara.