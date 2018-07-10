Several police units to investigate Jampettah and Pettah shootings

Several police units to investigate Jampettah and Pettah shootings

July 10, 2018   11:24 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara says that investigations regarding the Jampettah and Pettah shooting incidents have been commenced under several police units. 

On the 8th of July, a married couple was killed off in a shooting incident which occurred on the Jampettah Street.

Subsequently, a Colombo Municipal Councilor was also killed yesterday (09) in another shooting incident on Sea Street in Pettah.

Preliminary investigations carried out by the police have revealed that these murders were results of long-term disputes, says Police Media Spokesman.

The deceased Colombo Municipal Councilor had previously been arrested twice over the possession of Cannabis, said SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories