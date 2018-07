Galle Magistrate’s Court has upheld death sentence over two persons who had been convicted of murder.

Charges were filed against the two convicts for a murder by assault using sharp weapons at Akmeemana, on November 04th, 2006.

Following a lengthy trial, Galle Magistrate’s Court imposed death penalty on the accused, yesterday (09).

The convicted individuals, aged 48 and 50 years, are residents of HIyare in Amalgama.