Customs uncover heroin racket conducted via air mail

Customs has apprehended three individuals over smuggling heroin from India by mail.

Customs Media Spokesman Sunil Jayarathna stated that, 227 g of heroin, smuggled into the country, were seized at the Colombo Central Mail Exchange yesterday (09).

The person responsible for smuggling heroin into the country and three others in connection with the racket have been arrested so far.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the racket had been operated from within the prison, further said the Customs Media Spokesman.