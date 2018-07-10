Customs uncover heroin racket conducted via air mail

Customs uncover heroin racket conducted via air mail

July 10, 2018   12:20 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Customs has apprehended three individuals over smuggling heroin from India by mail.

Customs Media Spokesman Sunil Jayarathna stated that, 227 g of heroin, smuggled into the country, were seized at the Colombo Central Mail Exchange yesterday (09).

The person responsible for smuggling heroin into the country and three others in connection with the racket have been arrested so far.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the racket had been operated from within the prison, further said the Customs Media Spokesman.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories