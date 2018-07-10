Priyani Jayasinghes husband remanded till July 23rd

July 10, 2018   04:03 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

By the order of the Panadura magistrate, singer Priyani Jayasinghe’s husband remanded until 23rd July over the murder of the singer.

Singer Priyani Jayasinghe was found stabbed to death on the 8th July, at her home in Panadura, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

The murder had been committed using a pair of scissors and the police suspected her husband regarding the death.

Her husband had fled the scene and was arrested at the Panadura Railway Station, the next day (09). 

 

