Case against Namal postponed to July 31st

July 10, 2018   04:16 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The trial against MP Namal Rajapaksa and six others over the alleged purchase of stocks using misappropriated money has been postponed until July 31, on the orders of the Colombo High Court.

The case was slated to be taken up before the Colombo High Court Judge Sampath Abeykoon, today (09).

As the prosecution informed the court of the absentia of a witness due to health reasons, the case was postponed to July 31, and the Magistrate Abeykoon ordered the prosecution’s witness to appear at the next hearing.

This case was filed by the Attorney General under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act over the alleged invest of Rs. 30 million in the stocks of Gowers Corporate (Pvt) Limited , supposedly misappropriated by MP Namal Rajapaksa while working as a Member of the Parliament.

The second defendant of the case, Indika Prabhath Karunajeewa, has fled the country and is currently absconding the court. The High Court has ordered to proceed with the trial in his absentia.

