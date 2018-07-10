Wildfire in Aluwela Reserve destroys acres

Nearly 100 acres have been destroyed in the Aluwela Forest Reserve in Hali-ela due to a wildfire, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The wildfire has reportedly started yesterday (09) afternoon, and lasted until this morning (10).

A large number of wildlife and vegetation of the reserve have been scorched in the fire.

The cause of wildfire is revealed to be human activities and no authority had taken any action to curb the wildfire, said Ada Derana reporter.