Wildfire in Aluwela Reserve destroys acres

July 10, 2018   05:36 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Nearly 100 acres have been destroyed in the Aluwela Forest Reserve in Hali-ela due to a wildfire, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The wildfire has reportedly started yesterday (09) afternoon, and lasted until this morning (10).

A large number of wildlife and vegetation of the reserve have been scorched in the fire.

The cause of wildfire is revealed to be human activities and no authority had taken any action to curb the wildfire, said Ada Derana reporter.

