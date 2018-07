At the meeting with the President today (10), a decision has been made to increase the fuel prices of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO), stated Minster Rajitha Senaratne.

The price hike will be in effect from midnight today.

Accordingly, the new CEYPETCO fuel price revision has increased Petrol 92 Octane by Rs 8, Petrol 95 Octane by Rs 7, Diesel by Rs 9 and Super Diesel by Rs 10.