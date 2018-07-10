AG orders to investigate VIjayakalas statement

AG orders to investigate VIjayakalas statement

July 10, 2018   07:52 pm

-

The Attorney General has instructed the Inspector General of Police to conduct investigations into the statement made by former State Minister VIjayakala Maheswaran regarding the LTTE.

Speaking during a state event held in Jaffna on July 2, she had said that the LTTE should be resurrected for the freedom of the Tamil people.

If Tamil people want to live freely, the LTTE should raise their hand again, she had reportedly said.

Several parties including sections of the United National Party (UNP) had demanded action against Maheswaran.

The Speaker informed the Attorney General to investigate whether MP Vijayakala Maheswaran’s controversial statement has violated the Constitution or any laws and to take necessary legal action. 

Maheswaran had resigned from her State Minister portfolio on July 5 following the backlash over the speech. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories