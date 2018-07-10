-

The Attorney General has instructed the Inspector General of Police to conduct investigations into the statement made by former State Minister VIjayakala Maheswaran regarding the LTTE.

Speaking during a state event held in Jaffna on July 2, she had said that the LTTE should be resurrected for the freedom of the Tamil people.

If Tamil people want to live freely, the LTTE should raise their hand again, she had reportedly said.

Several parties including sections of the United National Party (UNP) had demanded action against Maheswaran.

The Speaker informed the Attorney General to investigate whether MP Vijayakala Maheswaran’s controversial statement has violated the Constitution or any laws and to take necessary legal action.

Maheswaran had resigned from her State Minister portfolio on July 5 following the backlash over the speech.