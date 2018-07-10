-

The victim’s wife and her alleged paramour have been arrested by police in connection with the murder of a three-wheeler driver at Nahena, Kiribathgoda.

The body of a man stabbed to death with a sharp object was found inside a three-wheeler in Nahena, Kiribathgoda yesterday (9).

The murder had occurred at around 3.30 am while the deceased was identified as a 40 year old three-wheeler driver named Danushka Tharanga Gunaratne, living in Matthew Houses, Nahenawatta, Hunupitya.

The person was allegedly murdered by two individuals who came to his house.

After stabbing him to death, the murderers had abandoned the body inside the victim’s three-wheeler at a lane in the same area.

Following investigations, Kiribathgoda Police have arrested victim’s wife and her alleged paramour on suspicion over the killing.