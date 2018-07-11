Indian arrested with gold worth over Rs 19 million in vehicle jack

-

An Indian national has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle a gold slab and gold jewellery worth over Rs 19 million into the country.

The 32-year-old passenger had arrived from Dubai at around 12.30am today (11) and was apprehended by Customs Officials at the Green Channel of the Arrival Terminal.

The gold weighing 3.013kg and valued at Rs 19,082,630 was found concealed inside a hydraulic vehicle jack.

The gold seized included a gold slab weighing 1 kg, gold bangles, chains and bracelets.

Further investigations are being carried out by airport customs.