Strong wind condition to continue

-

The possibility of increase in wind speed is still high over the Island and surrounding sea areas and, it will continue further in next few days, says Meteorological Department.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Southern provinces. Light showers may occur in North Central province.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western provinces and Galle and Matara districts.

Strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph can be expected over the island.



SEA AREAS:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-Westerly in direction in sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and also in Hambanthota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil can be very rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-65 kmph.

Other sea areas can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.