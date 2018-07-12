List of drug traffickers with death penalty to be handed to President today

The Ministry of justice says the list of convicted drug traffickers who were sentenced with capital punishment is ready to be produced before the President, today (12).

The list has been compiled by the Justice Ministry in accordance with an order issued by the President.

President, yesterday (11), stated that he would sign required orders to execute capital punishment for convicted drug traffickers who carry out large scale drug smuggling operations while in detention.

Reinstating of capital punishment was discussed at length at the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday (10).

Meanwhile, Department of Prisons said that they will discuss with the ministry on implementing the death penalty, in the coming few days.

Commissioner General of Prisons Nishan Danasinghe says that there are many urgent measures that should be taken in order to implement the death penalty.

As the position of the executioner is currently vacated, the vacancy must be filled immediately, he pointed out.