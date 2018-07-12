Two nabbed with fire arms, swords and heroin

Law Enforcement Unit of Elpitiya has apprehended two persons for illicit possession of fire arms, swords and heroin.

The two 24 year olds have been arrested Akurala and Diyasenpura in Ambalangoda, stated the police.

A locally manufactured fire arm, 1 live ammunition and 2g 815mg of heroin were found on one suspect travelling on a motorcycle.

Police say that another locally manufactured fire arm, 3 live ammunitions and 2 swords were found on the other suspect.

The arrested residents of Kalugala and Ambalangoda will be presented at the Balapitiya Magistrate’s Court.