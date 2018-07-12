Dengue prevention programme in eight districts

Dengue prevention programme in eight districts

July 12, 2018   12:48 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) has announced that a special two-day dengue prevention programme will be held today (12) and tomorrow (13), to curb the dengue fever epidemic.

Accordingly, this program is slated to cover eight districts in the country; Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kandy, Jaffna, Vavuniya, Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

NDCU and the Presidential Taskforce on Dengue Control have will carry out this programme with the participation of 880 groups from 52 Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions.

The general public is expected to give their utmost support for the programme and the NDCU requests people to be on the lookout for mosquito-breeding sites in their properties and take measures to eradicate them, and spend at least 30 minutes per week for this purpose, since dengue mosquitoes tend to breed at any adaptable place.

The NDCU further states that schools should conduct dengue prevention programmes every Friday for thirty minutes (from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m), to locate and destroy mosquito-breeding sites in school premises.

The NDCU emphasizes that infants and pregnant mothers should seek immediate medical advice in case of a flu infection. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories