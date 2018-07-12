Dengue prevention programme in eight districts

The National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) has announced that a special two-day dengue prevention programme will be held today (12) and tomorrow (13), to curb the dengue fever epidemic.

Accordingly, this program is slated to cover eight districts in the country; Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kandy, Jaffna, Vavuniya, Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

NDCU and the Presidential Taskforce on Dengue Control have will carry out this programme with the participation of 880 groups from 52 Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions.

The general public is expected to give their utmost support for the programme and the NDCU requests people to be on the lookout for mosquito-breeding sites in their properties and take measures to eradicate them, and spend at least 30 minutes per week for this purpose, since dengue mosquitoes tend to breed at any adaptable place.

The NDCU further states that schools should conduct dengue prevention programmes every Friday for thirty minutes (from 11 a.m. to 11.30 a.m), to locate and destroy mosquito-breeding sites in school premises.

The NDCU emphasizes that infants and pregnant mothers should seek immediate medical advice in case of a flu infection.