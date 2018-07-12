Prisons dept. to discuss procedures of implementing death penalty

The Department of Prisons says that discussion will be held with the ministry within the next couple of days with regard to making the necessary preparations for the implementation of the death penalty.

According to the Commissioner General of Prisons Nishan Dhanasinghe, several exigent procedures precedes the implementation of death penalty.

The position of executioner, in particular, is currently vacant and the vacancy needs to be filled immediately, said the Commissioner General.

He further stated that there are several other issues with regard to implementing death penalty and necessary measures will be taken following the discussions held concerning the matter.

Meanwhile, Cabinet approval was given recently, to impose death penalty on convicted drug traffickers who are still engaged in drug rackets despite receiving the death penalty.

President Maithripala Sirisena stated yesterday in Kandy (11), that he is ready to approve the implementation of death penalty.