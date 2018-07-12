Police Constable dead trampled by elephant

July 12, 2018   01:53 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A police constable has been killed due to unrest of three elephants at a procession held at Kahawatta, Ratnapura.

The constable has died last night (11) according to the Police Media Spokesperson.

On the 01st July, 30 people were injured at a Mihindu Perahera when 3 elephants participating in the procession caused unrest.

The deceased Constable had been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Ratnapura General Hospital as he had been severely trampled by an elephant at the said incident.

The deceased is a 51 year old constable attached to the Udawalawa Police Station and had been sent on duty to Embilipitiya Police Division that night.

