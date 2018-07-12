Interim Order against National Film Corporation extended

Colombo District Court has extended the interim order against the decision of National Film Corporation (NFC) to take over the distribution of films, until July 25.

Colombo Chief District Judge Amila Rathnayake issued this order, taking into consideration a petition filed by the four private sector companies that have so far been handling the local distribution of films.

Considering the submissions by both parties, Chief District Judge ordered the National Film Corporation and the other respondents of the case, to file objections with regard to the petition on July 17.

Senior Deputy Solicitor General Sumathi Dharmawardhana, representing the National Film Corporation, informed the court that the decision to take over film distribution was taken for the benefit of the local film industry.