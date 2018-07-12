Dead body missing two limbs and head found in Nilwala River

July 12, 2018   05:30 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Akuressa Police discovered a corpse of an unidentified male person in the Nilwala River in Thibbotuwawa area, today (12).

The police had found the corpse when the residents of the area had informed them of a foul odour coming from the river.

Chairman of Athuraliya Pradeshiya Sabha Nihal de Silva had provided boats to retrieve the corpse.

OIC of Akuressa Police Crimes Division, police officers and employees of Athuraliya Pradeshiya Sabha retrieved the body in a joint mission. 

The head, the left hand, and the right leg of the corpse had been missing and part of the right leg was also damaged.

The body has been transferred to the District General Hospital in Matara for the post mortem examination.

The police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

