Indian held with gold worth over Rs 1.8 million at BIA

An Indian national has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle gold worth over Rs 1.8 million.

The twenty eight (28) year old from Tamil Nadu, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by flight No UL 319 at 11.30am on July 12, was apprehended by Customs Officials attached to the Green Channel of the Arrival Lounge of the airport.

He was attempting to smuggle 9 pieces of Gold weighing 290.25g valued at Rs 1,886,625.

The gold had been concealed in his bags, underwear and slippers.