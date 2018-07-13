Three arrested with Rs 48 million in foreign currency

-

An Indian national and two Sri Lankans have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle out a stock of foreign currency worth over Rs 48 million.

An Indian aged 40, and two Sri Lankans aged 40 and 45 from Colombo and Kuliyapitiya areas bound to Singapore at 1.55am were apprehended by Customs Officials attached to Departure Terminal of the airport.

The foreign currencies included 153,250 Euros, US$ 52,950 and 264,000 Riyals, 18,500 Qatar Riyals.