Priest dies following fatal motorcycle crash in Madampe

A Catholic priest has been killed in an accident that took place in Ihalagama area, Madampe.

The accident has been caused after a motorcycle that had veered off the road crashed into a wall at around 11 p.m. yesterday (12).

The deceased was identified as the assistant parish priest of St. Sebastian’s Church in Madampe, Fr. Warnakulasuriya Nilan Prasanga Fernando, 35.

The priest, who was born in Kudapaduwa village, had joined the Madampe Catholic Church a year ago.

It was reported that the priest had been en route to the church, after giving English lessons to a group of children, when he met with the accident.

Since the priest did not sustain severe external injuries, the cause of death has become questionable to the police. According to the Madampe Police OIC Inspector Wasantha Kumara, a post mortem examination will be conducted to uncover the cause of death.

Accordingly, the postmortem examination will be carried out at the General hospital, Chilaw.

Madampe motor traffic division is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.