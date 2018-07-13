-

Chairman of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Professor G.L. Peiris says that the present government’s policy of reconciliation is not successful and that in fact the policy is creating bigger problems.

“Problems that did not exist earlier. And far from improving the relations among the ethnic communities the current approach to reconciliation is exacerbating differences and aggravating tensions,” he said.

The former foreign minister also claimed that a lot that is being done in the name of reconciliation is clearly the product of external pressure.

Then you have a constitutional reform process which is opaque, he said, adding that it is lacking in any kind of transparency.

“Is there equality of treatment of the North and the South? Not at all. Police are not allowed to take any action in the North,” he charged.