Suspect arrested for manufacturing and distributing illicit liquor

An illicit liquor manufacturing operation within the Kalugala forest reserve in Polpitiya area, Ginigathhena has been raided and one person has been taken into custody by officials of the Hatton Excise Office.

The suspect was arrested yesterday (12) at around 6.30 p.m. while distilling illicit liquor.

The officers of the Hatton Excise Office stated that 185,000 grams, 1,600 milliliters of distilled illicit liquor and equipment used distillation have also been seized in the raid.

The preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect had been engaged in this racket for a long time and distributed the distilled illicit liquor to Deraniyagala, Nuwara Eliya, Ginigathhena and Lakshapana areas.

The suspect has been identified as a resident of Polpitiya area in Ginigathhena.

According to the Hatton Excise Office, a case will be filed with against the suspect, who is now released on bail, before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court on July 20.