Gold bars weighing 18kg smuggled from Sri Lanka seized

-

Gold bars weighing around 18 kg, smuggled into the country from Sri Lanka, were seized in Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu and three persons arrested in this connection, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials said today.

Acting on a tip off, DRI sleuths intercepted a car proceeding to Chennai yesterday and recovered the 17.83 kgs of gold bars worth around 55 million Indian rupees from it and arrested two persons, a release from DRI said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that the gold was being smuggled from Sri Lanka and they were transporting it to a recipient in Chennai “for a monetary consideration.”

The DRI officials also apprehended the recipient here and are probing his role on the entire gamut of smuggling, it added.

Source: PTI

-Agencies