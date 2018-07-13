21 heroin parcels worth Rs 66 million found at a beach in Sampur

-

Twenty-one parcels of heroin weighing 5 kilograms and 550 grams in total and worth around Rs 66 million have been found abandoned at the Ilakkanda Beach in Sampur.

The heroin parcels were found buried in the sand at several locations on the beach, flllwing a search operation carried out based on information received by Sampur Police.

It is suspected that the drugs had been smuggled into the country via the sea route and hidden at the beach before being transported to various parts of the country.

No suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the haul of drugs.