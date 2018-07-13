21 heroin parcels worth Rs 66 million found at a beach in Sampur

21 heroin parcels worth Rs 66 million found at a beach in Sampur

July 13, 2018   02:57 pm

-

Twenty-one parcels of heroin weighing 5 kilograms and 550 grams in total and worth around Rs 66 million have been found abandoned at the Ilakkanda Beach in Sampur. 

The heroin parcels were found buried in the sand at several locations on the beach, flllwing a search operation carried out based on information received by Sampur Police.  

It is suspected that the drugs had been smuggled into the country via the sea route and hidden at the beach before being transported to various parts of the country. 

No suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the haul of drugs. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories