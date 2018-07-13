President’s former Chief of Staff H.I.K. Mahanama and former Chairman of the State Timber Corporation (STC), P. Dissanayake who were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 million has been further remanded until 24th July.

When the case was taken up today (13), Defense attorneys pleaded bail for the 2 suspects by considering their health conditions and other legal points.

In response, it has been pointed out that the suspects had been previously ordered, by the magistrate, to be remanded until the case is completed.

However, Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake has ordered the suspects to be further remanded till the 24th July and stated that the decision on the bail plea will be handed on that day.

The suspects were arrested by the Bribery Commission for allegedly soliciting a bribe of Rs 20 million from an Indian businessman in order to transfer the machinery equipment belonging to the Kantale Sugar Factory.

They have initially requested a bribe of Rs 540 million and later reduced the amount to Rs 100 million. The suspects were arrested while accepting an initial payment of Rs 20 million from that.