Ask me before giving out information to Army  Vigneswaran

North Province Chief Minister C. V. Vigneswaran requests the officials in North to notify him before providing information to Army officials.

He said this addressing an event held in Kilinochchi.

He requests to notify him if the Army asks for information from hospitals or officials in the North.

Do not intervene; and if they do ask for information, tell them that the Chief Minister asked not to give out any information without his knowledge, stated the CM.

Stating that he will look in to why they have made such a request and will work to provide them the relevant information, Vigneswaran asked the officials not to give out information in the fear of the army.

The Central Government runs one governance while the Provincial Council runs another; in addition to that as a third governance, a Governor’s governance is also there, he said.

Our people are one who are inconvenienced by this; therefore we request for a federal government, said the CM.

Additionally, all 9 provinces should get their own governance, he further stated.