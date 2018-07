The annual Esala Perahera of the Ruhunu Kataragama Devalaya is slated to commence today (13).

Accordingly, the Esala Perahera will commence parading today at 7 p.m.

FM Derana and TV Derana will provide the official media coverage for the Esala Perahera festival until it concludes on July 27.

Nearly 8,000 devotees have arrived at the sacred Kataragama Devalaya on the traditional foot pilgrimage.