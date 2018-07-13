Sri Lanka Police in the process of recruiting Tamil-speaking youth - IGP

-

The police department is currently in the process of recruiting Tamil-speaking youngsters as Police Constables (PCs), Women Constables (WPCs) and Sub-Inspectors (SIs) to serve in the 53 police stations in the country’s Northern Province, Sri Lanka’s Police Chief said.

IGP Pujith Jayasundara made these comments while speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Chief Minister of the Northern Province C.V. Vigneswaran. He had accompanied Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

However, he said that although there is lack of Tamil-speaking police personnel in the force they cannot degrade the department’s standard of recruitment.

“There are certain qualifications for the recruitment of Constables and Sub-Inspectors. That has to be maintained.” He stated that at the moment there are two batches of Tamil-speaking police officers training completed and they have been posted.

“So in the process we are continuing this to get more and more Constables and SIs, even in the female sector as well because it is very less here,” the IGP said.

Jayasundara said that according to his count all together there are only 39 female police officers in the police stations in the Northern Province, a figure which he deemed was very low.