Anuradhapura murder is catalyst of death penalty  Thewarapperuma

July 13, 2018   05:08 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The catalyst for the decision to reinstate the death penalty was the recent murder incident in Anuradhapura, says Deputy Minister Palitha Thewarapperuma.

He stated this at an event held in Colombo, today (13).

He says that the catalyst for reinstating the death penalty was the Anuradhapura murder broadcasted on TV Derana recently.

Not just the Bogambara gallows, but all the gallows in the country should be activated, said Thewarapperuma.

The whole country is captured by drug lords; therefore the death penalty should definitely be instated, he further said.

