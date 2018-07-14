Eleven suspects arrested over Tellippalai incident further remanded till 20th

The 11 arrested over the violent incident in Mallakaam, Jaffna has been ordered to be further remanded until 20th of July, says Tellippalai Police.

The order has been given, yesterday (13), Mallakam Magistrate A. Alex Raja.

On the 17th of June, a clash had occurred between two groups near the Tellippalai church during a festival and police officers had intervened to disperse the crowd.

However, a group wielding swords had attacked two police officers prompting police to open fire at them.

A 33-year-old named Pakyarasa Sudarshan had been killed during the incident.

Investigations regarding the incident are being conducted by the Tellippalai Police.