Five of same family arrested while packeting heroin

Five persons from the same family have been arrested while packeting heroin for distribution, stated the police.

The arrested has been made at a house in Weera Mawatha in Maharagama.

The arrested are a 27 year old woman named Dilrukshi Ayesha, her 24 year old boyfriend Nuwan Chamara Fernando, 45 year old mother Kalubowilage Nilmini and her father, a 57 year old named Aluthgedara Ariyadasa alias ‘Maddu Aiya’.

Reportedly, the arrested suspects are residents of Mount Lavinia.