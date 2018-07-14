Five of same family arrested while packeting heroin
July 14, 2018 10:13 am
Five persons from the same family have been arrested while packeting heroin for distribution, stated the police.
The arrested has been made at a house in Weera Mawatha in Maharagama.
The arrested are a 27 year old woman named Dilrukshi Ayesha, her 24 year old boyfriend Nuwan Chamara Fernando, 45 year old mother Kalubowilage Nilmini and her father, a 57 year old named Aluthgedara Ariyadasa alias ‘Maddu Aiya’.
Reportedly, the arrested suspects are residents of Mount Lavinia.