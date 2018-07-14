Person shot dead at Kuda Oya
July 14, 2018 12:46 pm
A person has been killed in a shooting incident which occurred last night (13) at 36th Mile Post area in Kuda Oya, Wellawaya.
Preliminary investigations reveal that a long-term family conflict to be the cause of the shooting.
The deceased is a resident of the same area, named Nimal Pushpananada, according to the Police.
The suspect of the incident has been arrested by the police and is a 27 year old living in the area.
The gun used for the shooting is a locally manufactured firearm powered by gunpowder.
The post mortem is scheduled to be held and the Kuda Oya Police is conducting further investigations.