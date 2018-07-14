Person shot dead at Kuda Oya

Person shot dead at Kuda Oya

July 14, 2018   12:46 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A person has been killed in a shooting incident which occurred last night (13) at 36th Mile Post area in Kuda Oya, Wellawaya.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a long-term family conflict to be the cause of the shooting.

The deceased is a resident of the same area, named Nimal Pushpananada, according to the Police.

The suspect of the incident has been arrested by the police and is a 27 year old living in the area.

The gun used for the shooting is a locally manufactured firearm powered by gunpowder.

The post mortem is scheduled to be held and the Kuda Oya Police is conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories