Person shot dead at Kuda Oya

A person has been killed in a shooting incident which occurred last night (13) at 36th Mile Post area in Kuda Oya, Wellawaya.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a long-term family conflict to be the cause of the shooting.

The deceased is a resident of the same area, named Nimal Pushpananada, according to the Police.

The suspect of the incident has been arrested by the police and is a 27 year old living in the area.

The gun used for the shooting is a locally manufactured firearm powered by gunpowder.

The post mortem is scheduled to be held and the Kuda Oya Police is conducting further investigations.