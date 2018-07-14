Despite insults, completed all our work  Akila Viraj

The government has implemented many programs including scholarship programs to uplift the education in the country, says Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

Despite the many insults to the government and him, all necessary development activities are successfully arriving at completion, the Minister pointed out.

He made these comments attending an event held at a school in Kuliyapitiya.

By next year, students will be enrolled to the medical faculty and the Automobile Technical institute which are being built in Kuliyapitiya area.