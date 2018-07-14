President attends Ayurveda Expo 2018

July 14, 2018   04:19 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Conserving and spreading awareness among public on the traditional medicine is important says President Maithripala Sirisena.

President made these remarks to the media attending the 2nd day of ‘Ayurveda Expo 2018’ held at the BMICH this morning (13).

He says that as well as the Western medicine, traditional medicine too is important.

Not just traditional medicine, other fields too should consults the learnt lessons from the history as they are important for all past, present and the future, the President further said.

