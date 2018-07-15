New charge sheet for spot fines effective from today

The new charge sheet for spot fines will be in effect from today (15), according to the police.

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara stated that the new charge sheet will include 33 traffic and motor offences.

Previously there were only 23 offences and 3 of them have been removed from the new list, he further said.

Additionally, the minimum fine for an offence has been increased to Rs 500 in the new charge sheet, he added.

However, the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association stated that they are opposed to the new charge sheet.

Its Chairman Gemunu Wijeratne stated that many fields including the transport industy will face serious issues by this.