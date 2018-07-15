16-hour water cut for Gampaha District

16-hour water cut for Gampaha District

July 15, 2018   10:37 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

There will be a temporary water cut lasting for 16 hours for several areas in the Gampaha District, stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

The water cut will last from 8 am today (15) till midnight due to an essential maintenance work.

Kelaniya, Wattala, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe Ja-Ela, Ja-ela and Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha areas and the Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela, katunayake and Seeduwa Municipal Council areas will be affected by this water cut.

