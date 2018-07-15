Two arrested while transporting illicit liquor

Two arrested while transporting illicit liquor

July 15, 2018   11:20 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Two persons have been arrested early this morning (15), at Peliyagoda, Biyagama while transporting illicit liquor. 

Police has found 150 liters of moonshine in 200 bottles on the vehicle the suspects used to transport the liquor.

According to the police, the suspects are a 35 year old and 45 year old living in Ranala and Balangoda areas.

It has been revealed that the suspects have been transporting liquor daily to Peliyagoda, Kelaniya and Biyagama areas since a long time.

The two suspects will be presented at the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories