Two arrested while transporting illicit liquor

Two persons have been arrested early this morning (15), at Peliyagoda, Biyagama while transporting illicit liquor.

Police has found 150 liters of moonshine in 200 bottles on the vehicle the suspects used to transport the liquor.

According to the police, the suspects are a 35 year old and 45 year old living in Ranala and Balangoda areas.

It has been revealed that the suspects have been transporting liquor daily to Peliyagoda, Kelaniya and Biyagama areas since a long time.

The two suspects will be presented at the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court.