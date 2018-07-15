Fishermen to protest fuel price hike

Fishermen island-wide are suffering because of the fuel price hike, says the Chairman of All Island Multi-day Vessel Owners Association Sumith Samantha.

He says that if justice isn’t brought to this situation, they will hold large scale protests around the country.

He pointed out that there are nearly 4650 multi-day vessels in the country and that the government had promised a fuel subsidiary for fishermen; however, the government had suddenly increased the fuel prices.

He further says that they are willing to discuss on this with the Fisheries Minister and if fishermen don’t get a considerable relief from that, they are willing to go to the roads in protest.