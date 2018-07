One person has been arrested at Kalubowila-Wellawatta area while transporting heroin on a three-wheeler.

The arrest has been made at a search conducted in the three-wheeler based on a tip-off recied by the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB).

The police have found 100 g 100 mg of heroin on the arrested 28 year resident of Mount Lavinia.

He will be presented at the Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court.