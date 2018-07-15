President arrives at Fuimicino International Airport in Rome

President Maithripala Sirisena arrived at Fuimicino International Airport in Rome today (15)to attend the 24th session of the Committee on Forestry (COFO) and the 6th World Forest Week organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations scheduled to begin tomorrow (16).

He was received by a special representative and officials, according to the President’s Media Division.

The 24th session of COFO and the 6th World Forest Week will explore the contributions that forests can make to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

President Maithripala Sirisena is scheduled to deliver his special speech at the Session on July 16.

Later, President Sirisena will undertake a tour to Georgia from 17-19 to attend the Open Government Partnership Global Summit 2018.