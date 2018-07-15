Royal College Choir wins 3 silver medals at World Choir Games

The Royal College Choir has won 3 silver medals at the 10th World Choir Games 2018 held in South Africa.

This year’s World Choir Games was held in Pretoria in South Africa and 352 choirs from around the world competed at the events.

The Royal College Choir from Royal College, Colombo participated at this event representing Sri Lanka and their school.

The Royal College Choir comprised of 40 students of Royal College, aged 12 to 19.

They have won silver medals in the categories of ‘Youth Choir’, ‘Pop Choir’ and ‘Folklore with Accompaniment’.