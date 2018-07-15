List of 18 sentenced to death submitted to Justice Ministry Prisons Dept.
The list of prison inmates sentenced to death for drug related offences has been submitted to the Justice Ministry, stated the Department of Prisons.
Accordingly, 18 inmates are sentenced to receive capital punishment for drug related crimes, says the Commissioner of Prisons.
Meanwhile, application for the post of the Executioner will called from next week, stated Prisons Media Spokesperson Thushara Upuldeniya.